Amid mounting tensions in Ukraine, Russian forces have advanced into the Dnipropetrovsk region, exacerbating the strain between Moscow and Kyiv, which are grappling with the aftermath of peace negotiations and a dispute over the repatriation of soldiers' remains.

In the United States, President Donald Trump has stationed National Guard troops in Los Angeles, escalating protests against immigration enforcement measures. Californian officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom, have openly challenged this deployment.

Meanwhile, in Central Asia, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has initiated a cabinet reshuffle, replacing the ministers of defense and transport to expedite infrastructure modernization, a move reflecting his ongoing commitment to government efficiency.

