Security Concerns Emerge Ahead of Yogi Adityanath's Bahraich Visit

Ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit, a company used explosives for drilling in Bahraich without notifying local authorities, sparking security concerns and a potential visit cancellation. The firm admitted to lapses in protocol, with ongoing inquiries and potential security risks due to suspected terrorist infiltration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 09-06-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 08:44 IST
As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Bahraich visit approaches, security concerns have mounted following unauthorized explosive drilling by a Union Petroleum Ministry authorized company. The firm, Alpha Geo India Limited, used ammonium nitrate without informing local authorities, labeled a 'serious security lapse' by local MLA Surveshvar Singh.

The incident has caused panic among villagers, with police and officials conducting inquiries. Employees from West Bengal, facing language barriers, were relocated for safety amid rising tensions. Authorities are yet to decide on filing charges, but ongoing investigations aim to address the risks.

Additional security alarms were raised by MLA Sureshvar Singh due to potential threats from Indo-Nepal terrorists and explosives present in the district. Official responses are awaited as calls to halt the chief minister's visit gain momentum amid the unresolved security concerns.

