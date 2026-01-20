Left Menu

Miracle Survival Amidst Tragedy: Girl Survives Deadly Spanish Train Crash

A six-year-old girl survived a tragic train crash in southern Spain that killed her family. The accident occurred after a family visit to Madrid. The incident, involving one of Europe’s deadliest train crashes, has the town in mourning, with national efforts ongoing for recovery and investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A six-year-old girl has miraculously survived a high-speed train crash in southern Spain that resulted in the deaths of her parents, brother, and cousin. The tragic incident unfolded after the family had visited Madrid for the Lion King musical and Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium.

Declared a 'miracle' by the mayor of Aljaraque, the child suffered only a minor head injury and has been reunited with her grandmother. Meanwhile, the nation is in the grip of mourning as families recount stories of missing loved ones, in what is one of Europe's deadliest train crashes.

Efforts are underway by Spanish authorities, including three days of national mourning and the suspension of high-speed rail services in the area, to aid victims' families and investigate the crash thoroughly. Citizens, like 16-year-old Julio Rodriguez, have stepped in to assist in rescue operations, demonstrating commendable bravery and community spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

