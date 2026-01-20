France's Prime Minister Forces 2026 Budget Amid Parliament Deadlock

France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu exercised a rare constitutional power on Tuesday to sidestep a vote and propel part of the 2026 budget bill through the deadlocked lower house of parliament.

Lecornu invoked Article 49.3 of the Constitution to advance the income portion of the bill past a stalled lower house after three months of gridlocked discussions. "The budget bill is blocked, and no longer votable, regardless of political circumstances," Lecornu declared, justifying his decision.

In reaction, the left-leaning France Unbowed (LFI) initiated a no-confidence motion, with the far-right National Rally (RN) expected to follow suit. Nevertheless, Lecornu's administration, garnering support from Socialists, anticipates surviving these challenges and aiming to finalize the 2026 budget by early February.

(With inputs from agencies.)