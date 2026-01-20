Left Menu

E. Coli Outbreak: The Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore's Bhagirathpura

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is investigating an E. coli outbreak in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, resulting in multiple deaths due to contaminated drinking water. The contamination affected 51 tube wells, causing diarrhoea and vomiting. The court is considering a judicial inquiry and potential legal actions against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government informed the High Court that bacterial contamination, specifically E. coli, was discovered in drinking water wells in Indore's Bhagirathpura, which caused a deadly outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting since December-end.

During the court hearing, petitions were filed, urging a judicial inquiry into the reported deaths due to this contamination. With suspicions about the existing governmental committee's integrity, calls for a new committee led by a retired judge have increased.

The High Court is weighing its decision, with a hearing scheduled for January 28, as conflicting reports state varied death tolls. Compensation has been provided to affected families, while investigations continue to understand the incident fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

