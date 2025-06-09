Controversy Erupts Over National Guard Deployment in Los Angeles Amid Immigration Protests

The streets of Los Angeles witnessed increased unrest as National Guard troops were deployed to quash protests over President Trump's immigration enforcement policies. California Governor Gavin Newsom openly criticized the move, declaring it unlawful and blaming the president for intensifying the civil disorder.

Scenes of turmoil played out as protesters clashed with police, leading to multiple arrests and declarations of 'unlawful assemblies.' Demonstrators voiced opposition against immigration raids, while the National Guard was stationed to protect federal buildings amidst the chaos.

The federal intervention has sparked a larger debate about state sovereignty and immigration policies as Los Angeles grapples with the implications of the deployment and the broader rhetoric emanating from the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)