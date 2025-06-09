$13.5M Tourism Marketing Boost Aims to Bring 72,000 More Visitors to NZ

New Zealand is taking a bold step to reinvigorate its international tourism sector with a $13.5 million investment in global marketing, aimed at attracting an additional 72,000 international visitors over the coming years. Announced by Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston, the funding will go directly to Tourism New Zealand (TNZ) to expand promotional efforts in three key international markets: Australia, the United States, and China.

Strategic Investment for Global Reach

This investment marks the first initiative under the Government’s new Tourism Growth Roadmap, a comprehensive plan designed to double the value of tourism exports by 2034. By targeting high-return markets that have shown strong historical visitor numbers, the initiative seeks to drive long-term, sustainable growth in New Zealand’s most iconic industry.

“International visitors bring billions of dollars into the economy,” said Minister Upston. “This funding gives us the opportunity to significantly grow that contribution in a smart, targeted way.”

The decision to focus on Australia, the U.S., and China reflects their importance to the country’s tourism sector. These three markets are not only New Zealand’s largest sources of visitor arrivals, but also represent significant spending power and repeat visitation potential.

High Impact Return on Investment

Tourism New Zealand’s marketing campaigns have proven effective in the past, with 14 percent of international holiday visitors stating that their travel decisions were directly influenced by TNZ campaigns. With this new funding injection, the Government estimates a $300 million return in visitor spending—a return more than 20 times the size of the initial investment.

The funding will allow TNZ to run tailored, high-impact marketing campaigns, use digital analytics to refine audience targeting, and promote a wider range of regions and experiences across the country.

“This is about showing the world that New Zealand is open for business—and worth the journey,” Upston added.

Backed by the International Visitor Levy

The new funding is sourced from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) for the 2025/26 fiscal year. The IVL collects contributions from most international visitors upon arrival, which are then reinvested into tourism infrastructure, conservation, and promotional activities to ensure the sector is both resilient and sustainable.

This strategic reinvestment highlights the feedback loop nature of the levy: international visitors help fund the efforts to attract future visitors, enhancing the tourism ecosystem as a whole.

Economic Benefits Across the Country

More international tourists mean more economic activity across sectors. From boutique accommodations and transport providers to restaurants and local attractions, the expected increase in visitors will support job creation and regional development.

“Encouraging more visitors means more people staying in our hotels, eating in our cafés, spending in our shops and visiting our attractions,” said Upston. “This drives employment, supports small businesses, and injects energy into our local communities.”

Industry and Government in Partnership

The Tourism Growth Roadmap is built on a collaborative model where the Government and industry work together to develop policy, align strategies, and invest in capability-building. The $13.5 million funding is just the beginning of a broader vision that includes workforce development, regional dispersion, sustainability, and innovation.

The Government's approach is one of smart, sustainable growth, ensuring that while more visitors are welcomed, the natural and cultural heritage of New Zealand is preserved and celebrated.

A Warm Invitation to the World

Minister Upston concluded with a reminder that New Zealand remains a welcoming, open destination:

“We want people to know New Zealand is open for business and we welcome visitors with open arms.”

With this funding, the Government hopes not only to revive tourism numbers to pre-pandemic levels, but to reimagine the future of tourism—where every international arrival represents a connection, an economic contribution, and a shared experience.