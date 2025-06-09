Tragedy at Gulmarg: Soldier's Untimely Death

A tragic incident unfolded at the 9th Raj rifle camp in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, where a soldier allegedly took his own life with his service rifle. The soldier has been identified as Lance Naik Banwar LaL Saran.

The incident, according to officials, occurred on Sunday night. Lance Naik Saran, originally from Rajasthan, reportedly shot himself, leading to his immediate death at the scene.

The soldier's body was subsequently transported to Sub District Hospital Tangmarg to carry out medico-legal formalities. This incident raises concerns regarding the mental well-being of military personnel.

