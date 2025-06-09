Left Menu

Tragedy at Gulmarg: Soldier's Untimely Death

A soldier, Lance Naik Banwar LaL Saran, allegedly ended his life by shooting himself at the 9th Raj rifle camp in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on Sunday night. Saran, who hailed from Rajasthan, was declared dead at the scene and his body was sent for legal formalities.

Srinagar | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:10 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at the 9th Raj rifle camp in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, where a soldier allegedly took his own life with his service rifle. The soldier has been identified as Lance Naik Banwar LaL Saran.

The incident, according to officials, occurred on Sunday night. Lance Naik Saran, originally from Rajasthan, reportedly shot himself, leading to his immediate death at the scene.

The soldier's body was subsequently transported to Sub District Hospital Tangmarg to carry out medico-legal formalities. This incident raises concerns regarding the mental well-being of military personnel.

