Inferno Ignites Panic: Massive Fire Engulfs Plywood Godown in Rajasthan

A major fire erupted in a plywood furniture godown in Dausa, Rajasthan, causing concern in the area. Quick response from fire services helped control the blaze, preventing further damage. Similar incidents in Jaipur and Kota highlight fire safety concerns. Investigations continue to uncover the fire's origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:27 IST
Visuals from furniture godown in Dausa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A significant fire incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Dausa on Wednesday, as flames engulfed a plywood furniture godown, setting off alarms in the vicinity. The blaze's ferocity caused it to rapidly advance, forcing flames onto the adjacent residential structures, sparking widespread panic.

In response to the unfolding disaster, three fire tenders were swiftly mobilized to the scene. Firefighting teams worked arduously to bring the situation under control. Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dausa, Hemant Jaiswal, reported that efforts had successfully contained approximately 90% of the fire, ensuring the safety of residents who were promptly evacuated from the precarious premises.

Reflecting on recent fire hazards, a fire incident at a Jaipur ice cream factory and a fire at an electric vehicle showroom in Kota raise broader concerns about safety measures. Both instances saw rapid deployment of firefighting units, which were crucial in mitigating extensive damage. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover causes and prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

