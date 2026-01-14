Rajasthan Vote Manipulation Allegations Unfold

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra has accused the BJP of a concerted effort to disenfranchise Congress-supporting voters in the state.

Dotasra claimed that a pen drive containing sensitive constituency-wise voter data was distributed from the Chief Minister's residence. This alleged action followed a visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jaipur, hinting at a deeper political strategy.

The Congress leader has called for vigilance among party members and has vowed to combat these efforts to protect the democratic process.