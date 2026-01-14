Rajasthan Vote Manipulation Allegations Unfold
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra alleged a plot to delete Congress-leaning voters in each constituency. He claimed the data came from the Chief Minister's residence after Amit Shah's Jaipur visit, urging Congress members to stay vigilant and ensure no valid votes are unfairly removed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra has accused the BJP of a concerted effort to disenfranchise Congress-supporting voters in the state.
Dotasra claimed that a pen drive containing sensitive constituency-wise voter data was distributed from the Chief Minister's residence. This alleged action followed a visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jaipur, hinting at a deeper political strategy.
The Congress leader has called for vigilance among party members and has vowed to combat these efforts to protect the democratic process.
