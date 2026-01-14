Alleged Voter Data Manipulation Sparks Political Clash in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra claims a pen drive with data from the Chief Minister's residence aims to delete Congress-leaning voters. The BJP refutes this allegation. Dotasra accuses the BJP and Modi government of plotting to diminish Congress votes, urging vigilance to protect democratic institutions.
- Country:
- India
In a startling revelation, Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra asserted on Wednesday that a pen drive containing crucial constituency-wise data had been disseminated from the Chief Minister's residence. This data allegedly targets the elimination of 4,000 to 5,000 Congress-leaning voters in each assembly segment.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promptly countered these allegations, dismissing Dotasra's statements as 'baseless.' Former opposition leader Rajendra Rathore refuted claims of any conspiracy, pointing out that updates to voter lists are part of standard procedure.
Dotasra alleged a large-scale conspiracy, orchestrated at the highest level by the Modi government, to skew the vote bank against Congress. This follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Jaipur. Congress has resolved to fight diligently to uphold democratic institutions.
