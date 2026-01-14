Left Menu

Alleged Voter Data Manipulation Sparks Political Clash in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra claims a pen drive with data from the Chief Minister's residence aims to delete Congress-leaning voters. The BJP refutes this allegation. Dotasra accuses the BJP and Modi government of plotting to diminish Congress votes, urging vigilance to protect democratic institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:06 IST
Alleged Voter Data Manipulation Sparks Political Clash in Rajasthan
Govind Singh Dotasra
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra asserted on Wednesday that a pen drive containing crucial constituency-wise data had been disseminated from the Chief Minister's residence. This data allegedly targets the elimination of 4,000 to 5,000 Congress-leaning voters in each assembly segment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promptly countered these allegations, dismissing Dotasra's statements as 'baseless.' Former opposition leader Rajendra Rathore refuted claims of any conspiracy, pointing out that updates to voter lists are part of standard procedure.

Dotasra alleged a large-scale conspiracy, orchestrated at the highest level by the Modi government, to skew the vote bank against Congress. This follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Jaipur. Congress has resolved to fight diligently to uphold democratic institutions.

TRENDING

1
Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

 Global
2
Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Northern India's Harsh Cold Wave Persists

Northern India's Harsh Cold Wave Persists

 India
4
Delhi High Court Stands Firm in IRCTC Scam Trial

Delhi High Court Stands Firm in IRCTC Scam Trial

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026