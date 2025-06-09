Left Menu

Shoplifting Drama Unfolds at Changi Airport

Two Indian women were detained at Singapore's Changi Airport for allegedly shoplifting a purse, backpack, and perfume worth SGD 635. Detected through CCTV, they were apprehended quickly. Charged with shop theft, they face a potential sentence of up to seven years imprisonment or a fine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:51 IST
Shoplifting Drama Unfolds at Changi Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Two Indian women were apprehended at Changi Airport in Singapore for reportedly stealing items from various stores, according to police reports issued on Monday.

The thefts occurred on June 2, involving women aged 29 and 30, as noted by The Straits Times referencing official police statements. Swift action by airport authorities led to the suspects' capture within an hour, aided by CCTV surveillance.

The women were found in possession of a purse, a backpack, and a bottle of perfume, collectively valued at SGD 635. They are slated to face charges on June 10, with potential penitentiary time of up to seven years or a fine looming over them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025