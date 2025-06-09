Shoplifting Drama Unfolds at Changi Airport
Two Indian women were detained at Singapore's Changi Airport for allegedly shoplifting a purse, backpack, and perfume worth SGD 635. Detected through CCTV, they were apprehended quickly. Charged with shop theft, they face a potential sentence of up to seven years imprisonment or a fine.
Two Indian women were apprehended at Changi Airport in Singapore for reportedly stealing items from various stores, according to police reports issued on Monday.
The thefts occurred on June 2, involving women aged 29 and 30, as noted by The Straits Times referencing official police statements. Swift action by airport authorities led to the suspects' capture within an hour, aided by CCTV surveillance.
The women were found in possession of a purse, a backpack, and a bottle of perfume, collectively valued at SGD 635. They are slated to face charges on June 10, with potential penitentiary time of up to seven years or a fine looming over them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
