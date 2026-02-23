Left Menu

Delhi Police Arrest Seven in Youth Congress Shirtless Protest at AI Summit

Delhi Police have arrested seven members of the Indian Youth Congress, including Gwalior District President Raja Gujar, in connection with a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit. The protest, which occurred in opposition to the Prime Minister, resulted in detentions and rejected bail applications by the Patiala House Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:07 IST
Delhi Police Arrest Seven in Youth Congress Shirtless Protest at AI Summit
Delhi Police along with accused outside Patiala House Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating case, Delhi Police arrested additional key figures from the Indian Youth Congress on Monday, amid their controversial protest at the AI Impact Summit. The latest arrested include Raja Gujar, Gwalior District President, and Ajay Kumar Vimal, former Bhind District Vice President, marking a total of seven detentions so far.

Previously in the day, Jitendra Yadav was taken into custody from Gwalior, following the earlier apprehension of four leaders, Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narasimha Yadav. All individuals were ordered into a five-day police custody by Patiala House Court as authorities recovered T-shirts and protest posters from Krishna Hari's vehicle, bolstering the investigation.

The police, refuting bail for the previously detained quartet, argued the necessity of their continued custody to facilitate the arrest of remaining protesters. Defense rebutted by stating that the demonstration was peaceful and lawful, underscoring the participants' academic credentials and party roles. Despite this, BJP workers continued their counter-protests demanding an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

