Explosion at Okinawa Military Base Leaves Japanese Soldiers Injured

Four Japanese soldiers were injured in an explosion at a storage site for unexploded ordnance at a US military base on Okinawa, though officials assure the injuries are not life-threatening.

Local authorities reported that the soldiers suffered finger injuries at a facility that stores wartime ordnances. The site, located on Okinawa prefecture property, is temporarily used for unexploded bomb storage.

The US Air Force clarified that the explosion took place in a prefecturally managed facility within Kadena Air Base, with no American personnel involved. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)