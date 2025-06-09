Explosion at Okinawa Military Base Leaves Japanese Soldiers Injured
An explosion at a US military base in Okinawa injured four Japanese soldiers. The incident occurred as soldiers inspected unexploded ordnances at a facility managed by Okinawa prefecture. The injuries were reported as non-life-threatening. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:05 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Four Japanese soldiers were injured in an explosion at a storage site for unexploded ordnance at a US military base on Okinawa, though officials assure the injuries are not life-threatening.
Local authorities reported that the soldiers suffered finger injuries at a facility that stores wartime ordnances. The site, located on Okinawa prefecture property, is temporarily used for unexploded bomb storage.
The US Air Force clarified that the explosion took place in a prefecturally managed facility within Kadena Air Base, with no American personnel involved. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement