Scapegoating Concerns Over Police Suspensions After RCB Victory Stampede

The suspension of five police officers linked to the RCB victory celebrations-related stampede in Karnataka has sparked concerns of scapegoating, potentially demoralizing the entire force, according to the Indian Police Foundation (IPF), an independent think tank.

The IPF emphasizes that isolating the police while other stakeholders avoid accountability may distort the true sense of shared responsibility. This incident, which resulted in eleven deaths and 56 injuries outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, has placed the spotlight on the need for comprehensive, coordinated event planning.

The think tank has urged the Karnataka government to reinstate the suspended officers and conduct investigations that establish individual accountability. They propose a non-adversarial review focusing on systemic gaps and actionable lessons, involving their expert panel of retired police chiefs and civil servants.

