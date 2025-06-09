Left Menu

Tragic Shootings in Patna: Mother and Daughter Fatally Attacked

A mother and daughter were fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Patna's Alamganj locality, with the husband also injured. Police are investigating the motive, amid recent similar incidents in the area.

In a shocking incident on Monday, a mother and daughter were fatally shot by unidentified attackers in Patna's Alamganj locality. The victims have been named as Mahalaxmi, a retired nurse, and her daughter, Santhali. The husband, Dhananjay, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, according to police reports.

The tragic event occurred around 9:15 am near the Arfabad canal, under the jurisdiction of the Alamganj police station. Assistant Superintendent of Police (Patna City), Atulesh Jha, stated that police responded swiftly, transporting the victims to the nearest government hospital. The cause of the attack remains unclear, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the perpetrators.

In a related incident on Sunday, three individuals, including a sub-inspector and his son, faced gunfire over a land dispute in the Dhanarua locality of Patna. The injured sub-inspector, Manoj Singh, stationed in Saharsa district, is receiving medical care, highlighting a growing concern over violence in the region.

