Assam Chief Minister Vows to Enforce 1950 Law to Combat Illegal Immigration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Monday the enforcement of a 1950 law to identify and evict illegal foreigners in the state. The law empowers district commissioners to declare individuals as illegal immigrants and initiate eviction proceedings.

Sarma leveled criticisms at Congress, alleging the party doesn't value citizenship. He specifically targeted opposition state president Gaurav Gogoi, accusing his family of having foreign ties, as his British wife allegedly connects him with Pakistan. These remarks were made during a special Assembly session.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that over 300 illegal Bangladeshis have been deported recently, emphasizing the constitutional support from the Supreme Court for implementing the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950. This comes amidst calls for careful handling of citizenship issues, given its importance as a valued asset.

