Russia's Expanding Footprint: Security Dynamics in Africa

Russia aims to bolster cooperation with African countries, particularly in defense and security sectors. Despite the exit of the Wagner group from Mali, Russia's Africa Corps remains active. The growing Russian presence in Africa is causing Western countries to reassess their strategies on the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:57 IST
The Kremlin has announced plans to enhance its collaboration with African nations, with a particular focus on sensitive sectors such as defense and security. This announcement follows the recent withdrawal of the Wagner mercenary group from Mali, where it had been assisting the military junta combat Islamist insurgents.

Despite Wagner's departure, the Africa Corps, a paramilitary unit backed by the Kremlin, has confirmed it will maintain its presence in the West African region. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia plans to deepen its engagements across Africa, emphasizing economic and investment cooperation alongside defense.

The development underscores Russia's strengthening role in various African countries like Mali and the Central African Republic, raising alarm in Western capitals and affecting geopolitical interests traditionally held by France and the United States.

