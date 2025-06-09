In a strategic advance, Russian forces have gained further control over Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region. On Monday, Russian agencies reported a powerful strike on an airfield near Dubno, carried out with long-range, air-launched weapons.

This military action, confirmed by the Defence Ministry, is presented as a countermeasure to earlier Ukrainian offensives targeting Russian airfields. The assault adds tension to the ongoing conflict, highlighting a continued cycle of retaliation.

The move underscores the volatile situation in the region, as both nations engage in complex military maneuvers that may have far-reaching consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)