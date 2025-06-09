Left Menu

Escalation in Dnipropetrovsk: Russia Strikes Back

Russian troops expanded their control in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, executing a significant strike on an airfield near Dubno. The assault, employing long-range air-launched weaponry, was reportedly a response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian military airfields according to statements from the Defence Ministry.

  • Russia

In a strategic advance, Russian forces have gained further control over Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region. On Monday, Russian agencies reported a powerful strike on an airfield near Dubno, carried out with long-range, air-launched weapons.

This military action, confirmed by the Defence Ministry, is presented as a countermeasure to earlier Ukrainian offensives targeting Russian airfields. The assault adds tension to the ongoing conflict, highlighting a continued cycle of retaliation.

The move underscores the volatile situation in the region, as both nations engage in complex military maneuvers that may have far-reaching consequences.

