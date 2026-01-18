Tragedy Strikes: Two Youth Drown in Kumaradhara River
Two young men, Hariprasad and Sujith, tragically drowned on Sunday while swimming in the Kumaradhara river in Dakshina Kannada. Unable to return to shore, their bodies were recovered after residents alerted authorities and rescue teams were deployed. A police investigation is currently in progress.
In a tragic incident, two men lost their lives while swimming in the Kumaradhara river near Subrahmanya on Sunday, authorities reported. The victims, identified as Hariprasad, 37, and Sujith, 26, were from Kallamogaru village in Sullia taluk.
Preliminary information suggests that the two swimmers struggled to return to shore, prompting local residents to contact authorities for assistance. Rescue teams were quickly dispatched, and the bodies were eventually recovered later in the day.
The incident has led to an ongoing investigation by local police to determine the circumstances that led to the drowning in the river known for its unpredictable currents.
With inputs from agencies.
