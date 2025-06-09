Haryana's Lokayukta Embraces Video Conferencing for Anti-Corruption Proceedings

The Lokayukta in Haryana is transitioning to video conferencing for its anti-corruption proceedings, marking a significant shift in the state's approach to leveraging technology. This directive, part of a statewide push for electronic official interactions, aligns with new central criminal laws and Supreme Court mandates.

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has communicated this development through a letter to all administrative units, highlighting the importance of compliance with these measures. This move is backed by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, particularly sections promoting electronic modes for legal processes.

Further supporting this initiative, the Supreme Court's recent ruling has set procedures encouraging government officials' appearances via video conferencing, reinforcing the state's commitment to modernizing its legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)