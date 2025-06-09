Greta Thunberg Seized: Tensions Surge Amidst Gaza Blockade

In a dramatic maritime clash, Israeli naval forces intercepted and seized a vessel carrying Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, after it attempted to breach the Gaza Strip's naval blockade. The yacht, part of the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition, aimed to highlight the region's humanitarian crisis by delivering aid.

Thunberg, aged 22, described the interception as 'kidnapping in international waters' and called for pressure on the Swedish government to secure her and her companions' release. Israeli officials termed the incident a 'stunt', emphasizing the vessel was safely transported to Israel, where all passengers were unharmed and given provisions.

While Israel accused the effort of being propaganda supporting Hamas, international figures, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have demanded the release of detainees, while the humanitarian impact of Gaza's blockade continues to stir global debate.