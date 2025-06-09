Left Menu

Legal Maneuvers Continue in RCB Stampede Case

The Karnataka High Court halted any coercive actions against RCB and DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd until June 12 regarding a stampede incident near M Chinnaswamy Stadium that resulted in 11 deaths. Petitions by RCB and DNA questioned the FIR's composite allegations involving them, KSCA, and government announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:04 IST
Legal Maneuvers Continue in RCB Stampede Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has temporarily halted any coercive measures against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and event partner DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd regarding a fatal stampede incident near M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident, which occurred during a celebratory event following RCB's first IPL triumph, claimed 11 lives.

The court has deferred hearings on petitions filed by RCB and DNA until June 12. Both parties are challenging the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against them, arguing that the allegations are composite, implicating the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) as well. Senior advocate C V Nagesh, representing RCB and DNA, emphasized the lack of a prima facie case against his clients.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar noted that the allegations needed further examination to differentiate RCB and DNA from others like KSCA. Meanwhile, the state argued that social media announcements made by RCB and DNA were responsible for drawing the crowd. The case's outcome remains uncertain until all hearings conclude.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025