Legal Maneuvers Continue in RCB Stampede Case

The Karnataka High Court has temporarily halted any coercive measures against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and event partner DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd regarding a fatal stampede incident near M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident, which occurred during a celebratory event following RCB's first IPL triumph, claimed 11 lives.

The court has deferred hearings on petitions filed by RCB and DNA until June 12. Both parties are challenging the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against them, arguing that the allegations are composite, implicating the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) as well. Senior advocate C V Nagesh, representing RCB and DNA, emphasized the lack of a prima facie case against his clients.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar noted that the allegations needed further examination to differentiate RCB and DNA from others like KSCA. Meanwhile, the state argued that social media announcements made by RCB and DNA were responsible for drawing the crowd. The case's outcome remains uncertain until all hearings conclude.