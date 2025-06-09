Left Menu

Delhi Youth Granted Bail in Attempted Murder Case: CCTV Footage Key in Court Decision

A Delhi court granted bail to Krish Arora, arrested for attempted murder. Judge Kulshreshtha highlighted CCTV footage contradicting the FIR narrative. Arora's counsel argued self-defense and lack of aggressive intent. The court noted Arora's clean record and emphasized that the trial would address the issues further.

Updated: 09-06-2025 19:22 IST
A Delhi court has granted bail to 20-year-old Krish Arora, who was held in an attempted murder case, citing insufficient evidence from CCTV footage supporting the arrest. The decision was handed down by Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha.

The court found discrepancies between the FIR's description of events and the footage, particularly questioning the narrative that Arora aggressively engaged in wrongdoing. Instead, the footage suggested a scene of attempted self-defense, with Arora reportedly trying to flee.

Judge Kulshreshtha ordered Arora's release on bail, considering his clean criminal record and the need for further investigation during the trial to clarify whether the incident was self-defense, a negligent act, or an accident.

