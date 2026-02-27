Left Menu

Judge Denies Block on Trump's White House Ballroom Project

A judge dismissed a preservation group's attempt to stop Trump's ballroom project at the White House. The group was advised to focus on the legalities surrounding presidential authority. Trump's privately funded ballroom construction proceeded without federal review, sparking controversy over its legality and adherence to statutory requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 00:10 IST
A federal judge has turned down a request from preservationists aiming to halt the construction of a new ballroom at the White House, funded by private donations, including those from Donald Trump.

US District Judge Richard Leon stated that The National Trust for Historic Preservation's legal argument was unlikely to succeed as it didn't adequately question the statutory authority claimed by Trump. The trust has a better chance by amending its lawsuit, Leon noted.

The project, valued at USD 400 million, involves demolishing the East Wing. The move, announced in the summer, bypassed federal review processes, including the National Capital Planning Commission and the Commission of Fine Arts, as Trump populated these panels with allies.

