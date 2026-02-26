Left Menu

ECI Mobilizes Forces and Judges for Upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) plans to deploy 480 CAPF companies in West Bengal as Assembly elections approach. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assigned responsibilities to ensure a smooth process. The Supreme Court permits additional judges to address voter roll objections, enhancing election integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:52 IST
West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to ensure a smooth electoral process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to deploy 480 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay expressed confidence in the system, stating that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has efficiently assigned responsibilities.

The deployment process will commence on March 1, 2026, with 240 companies arriving initially, followed by the remainder by March 10. This proactive deployment comes before the formal election schedule is announced. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's decision allows the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to enlist additional judges to handle voter roll objections, ensuring transparency and fairness.

Addressing concerns over election integrity, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant responded to a shortage of officers needed to verify objections under the 'Logical Discrepancy' category. The West Bengal government viewed the Court's decision as a significant development in safeguarding voters' rights in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

