A Czech court has sentenced Andrés Alfonso de la Hoz de la Cruz, a Colombian national, to eight years in prison for an arson attack on public buses in Prague and planning a second attack. Authorities suspect Russian involvement.

The court ruled in favor of a plea agreement, with the defendant admitting to the charges and receiving an additional order to pay 115,000 koruna as damages.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala indicated the crime might form part of Russia's hybrid warfare strategy against Europe amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Western officials have raised concerns over Russia's destabilization efforts in Europe.