Political Violence Strikes Colombia as Senator Miguel Uribe Shot

Colombian senator Miguel Uribe remains in a critical state after being shot during a campaign event in Bogota, the hospital treating him reported. The attack, which transpired on Saturday and was captured on video, has reignited concerns over political violence in Colombia.

Uribe, 39, who is affiliated with the right-wing Democratic Center party, was shot in the head while addressing supporters. His condition is dire, with the Santa Fe Foundation hospital describing his prognosis as cautious. The attack has drawn parallels to the violent political era of the past.

Security has been increased for government and opposition figures following additional threats, as declared by President Gustavo Petro. The attack's motive remains unclear, and investigations are underway after a young teen was arrested with a firearm linked to the shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)