Assam CM's Bold Move: Leveraging 1950 Law to Tackle Illegal Immigration
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the enforcement of a 1950 law to identify and evict illegal foreigners in the state. The Supreme Court's recent rulings empower the state to act independently of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process. Over 303 illegal Bangladeshis have been deported recently.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has declared the state's intention to employ a 1950 law for identifying and removing illegal foreigners. This law enables district commissioners to directly undertake these actions without a tribunal's interference, following recent Supreme Court rulings.
Sarma emphasized that the Supreme Court's delinking of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from foreigner identification allows the government to proceed with initiatives unshackled by the NRC process. Meanwhile, the controversial NRC list from 2019, which excluded 19,06,657 people, remains unofficial.
In recent months, Assam has deported over 303 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The Chief Minister assured that despite challenges, the state remains vigilant in its efforts to prevent illegal entry, citing the expulsion of Bangladeshi nationals and the interception of potential infiltrators at the border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
