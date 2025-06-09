Left Menu

Foreign Bribery Enforcement Shrinks amid Trump Administration Review

The U.S. Justice Department's unit for investigating foreign bribery has significantly reduced its team amidst a review of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) initiated by President Trump's administration. This comes after a temporary pause in FCPA enforcement was ordered by Trump in February.

Updated: 09-06-2025 20:41 IST
The Justice Department's foreign bribery investigation team has seen a notable reduction, with the number of prosecutors shrinking from 32 to approximately 15. This downsizing occurs as the Trump administration reviews the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), potentially altering its enforcement approach.

Following an executive order in February, calling for a pause on FCPA enforcement, Justice Department prosecutors have been reassigned, notably to units focusing on healthcare and marketplace fraud. The administration's shift in priorities has moved foreign bribery lower on its enforcement agenda.

Attorney General Pam Bondi's direction to prioritize drug cartel cases marks a departure from traditional focuses. The review could soon culminate in new prosecutorial guidance. Meanwhile, the Department has scaled back from initiatives aimed at combating corruption.

