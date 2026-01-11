Tribal Tensions Rise: Champai Soren Takes on Jharkhand Government Over PESA Rules

On Sunday, BJP leader Champai Soren accused the Jharkhand government of endangering tribal existence through the implementation of the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) rules. He described these measures as completely anti-tribal.

Recently engaging with affected tribal groups, Soren, who visited the family of the late tribal leader Soma Munda in Khunti district, voiced his criticisms of the JMM-led government. He alleged the new PESA rules create loopholes that allow non-traditional Gram Pradhans to make arbitrary decisions, undermining traditional governance.

During his previous tenure, Soren claimed, mechanisms had been in place to empower Gram Sabhas in protecting tribal lands, consistent with the Chotanagpur and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Acts. These safeguards have ostensibly been removed. Furthermore, Soren accused the government of bypassing Gram Sabha approvals to allocate land to corporates, sparking tribal resentment and calls for mass agitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)