Goa Assembly Session to Address Nightclub Fire Tragedy

The upcoming Goa legislative assembly session is set to debate the tragic nightclub fire that resulted in 25 fatalities. With Governor P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju's inaugural address, opposition leaders are pressing for accountability over the incident and other governmental failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-01-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 22:21 IST
  • India

The Goa legislative assembly is gearing up for a winter session brimming with charged discussions, primarily focusing on the nightclub fire tragedy that took 25 lives. The session marks Governor P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju's debut address since assuming office last July.

Key political figures, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao, will follow strict protocol in this assembly. The first three days will prioritize debates on the governor's address, followed by the Chief Minister's response, under the guidance of the Business Advisory Committee. Notably, 178 starred questions and 553 un-starred ones have been lodged by the legislators.

Opposition leader Yuri Alemao plans to scrutinize the government regarding its shortcomings, particularly concerning the Birch by Romeo Lane fire incident. Similarly, Goa Forward Party's MLA Vijai Sardesai emphasizes the urgency of reinstating the state's former glory. Findings from a magisterial inquiry reveal that the ill-fated nightclub operated without a legitimate trade license.

(With inputs from agencies.)

