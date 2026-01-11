KTR’s Scathing Rebuke of HYDRA and Congress

In a fierce critique, KT Rama Rao (KTR), Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Working President, lashed out at the ongoing Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) initiative, claiming it singles out impoverished communities while overlooking unlawful constructions tied to influential figures.

Addressing the media, KTR challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to first target illegal structures belonging to senior Telangana Congress leaders. KTR further taunted BRS legislators who defected to Congress, questioning their accomplishments after switching allegiances and cautioned against the fleeting nature of political power.

Earlier, KTR condemned the Congress administration for purportedly trying to seize 50 acres of land from Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), arguing that this would hinder the institution's growth and expansion. He alleged Congress is systematically encroaching on university lands across the state for real estate gains, dubbing them 'serial land snatchers'.

(With inputs from agencies.)