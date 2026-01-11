Left Menu

KTR’s Scathing Rebuke of HYDRA and Congress

KT Rama Rao criticizes HYDRA drive in Hyderabad, accusing the government of targeting the poor while ignoring illegal structures linked to powerful leaders. He also condemns Congress for allegedly attempting to seize land from Maulana Azad National Urdu University, jeopardizing educational institutions for real estate ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 22:22 IST
BRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique, KT Rama Rao (KTR), Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Working President, lashed out at the ongoing Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) initiative, claiming it singles out impoverished communities while overlooking unlawful constructions tied to influential figures.

Addressing the media, KTR challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to first target illegal structures belonging to senior Telangana Congress leaders. KTR further taunted BRS legislators who defected to Congress, questioning their accomplishments after switching allegiances and cautioned against the fleeting nature of political power.

Earlier, KTR condemned the Congress administration for purportedly trying to seize 50 acres of land from Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), arguing that this would hinder the institution's growth and expansion. He alleged Congress is systematically encroaching on university lands across the state for real estate gains, dubbing them 'serial land snatchers'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

