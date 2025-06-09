Steenhuisen Unveils Five-Pillar Plan to Transform Livestock Sector

In a major step toward revitalising South Africa’s livestock industry and driving inclusive agricultural growth, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen delivered a bold strategic roadmap at the inaugural Total Mixed Ration (TMR) Conference, being held from 8–10 June 2025 in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. Addressing a broad spectrum of stakeholders—from dairy and red meat producers to feedlot operators and veterinarians—the Minister outlined a five-pillar strategy designed to tackle persistent challenges and unlock new opportunities across the sector.

The strategic pillars include:

Biosecurity and disease resilience Structural transformation and inclusion Regulatory efficiency and trade enablement Climate adaptation and environmental stewardship Public-private partnerships and institutional coordination

Together, these pillars are aimed at driving food security, livestock export growth, and smallholder farmer integration into high-value markets.

Combatting Animal Diseases and Enhancing Biosecurity

Minister Steenhuisen began his keynote address by underscoring the urgent need to strengthen South Africa’s biosecurity infrastructure, particularly in the wake of recurring Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreaks that have threatened trade and domestic supply chains.

“We need upgraded veterinary infrastructure and robust biosecurity protocols—not just at ports and borders, but right down to farm level, auction sites, and rural transport corridors,” he said.

Steenhuisen emphasized the importance of implementing a nationally coordinated, sustainable FMD vaccination programme, in line with World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) standards. He confirmed that vaccines have been ordered to contain the current outbreak in KwaZulu-Natal, and that tracing efforts in Gauteng are currently underway.

A major priority for the department is the finalisation of the National Traceability Framework. While lauding the work of Red Meat Industry Services (RMIS) in developing a digital platform, Steenhuisen stressed the need to ensure that the system is inclusive of smallholder and communal farmers, who often lack digital access.

“Traceability is non-negotiable. We must close the digital divide so that no farmer is left behind.”

Empowering Smallholder and Black-Owned Enterprises

Calling for a reframing of communal livestock systems, Steenhuisen proposed viewing them not just as cultural or financial assets, but as viable economic engines. He reiterated the government’s commitment to investing in rural infrastructure such as feedlots, dip tanks, milk collection centres, and rangeland improvements.

“Black and youth-owned livestock enterprises must be included in export markets—not as a gesture, but as a business case,” he asserted.

This approach is central to the government’s vision of structural transformation and inclusive growth, which aims to bridge the divide between commercial and communal farming systems.

Streamlining Regulation and Boosting Exports

Despite South Africa’s reputation for high-quality beef, lamb, and dairy products, regulatory delays and fragmented trade negotiations continue to limit the country’s export potential.

“Our certification processes are too slow, and engagements on market access are often disjointed,” said Steenhuisen.

To address these inefficiencies, the Ministry is enhancing the Export Certification Coordination Committee and coordinating efforts with DIRCO and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic). Trade negotiations are being prioritised with Gulf States, the EU, and East Asia, focusing on commodities such as beef, lamb, offal, and dairy powders.

Climate-Smart Livestock Farming

In the face of growing climate variability, the Minister called for an urgent shift to climate-resilient livestock systems. Key investments are being made in:

Drought-tolerant fodder species

Rotational grazing and rangeland restoration

Precision feeding and sustainable soil management

Early warning systems and farmer training

“Adaptation is not optional. We are investing in knowledge systems and resources that will enable farmers to respond effectively to climate shocks,” Steenhuisen said.

Building Collaborative Ecosystems

Calling for a more coordinated approach to livestock development, Steenhuisen urged deeper public-private collaboration across funding, policy, research, and implementation. He highlighted the importance of the Red Meat and Dairy Master Plans, and proposed the establishment of joint extension services, disease control programmes, and offtake agreements between government and industry.

“It’s not just about money—it’s about aligning goals, strategies, and execution,” he noted.

A Shared Vision for Livestock Growth

The Total Mixed Ration Conference serves as a vital platform for knowledge-sharing, innovation, and strategic alignment across the livestock value chain. Attendees include representatives from the dairy and red meat sectors, intensive sheep farming operations, feed suppliers, veterinarians, and government.

Topics discussed range from rumen health and feed management to biosecurity protocols and performance optimisation—all integral to building a competitive and climate-resilient livestock industry.

As Minister Steenhuisen concluded, the emphasis was clear: South Africa’s livestock sector is at a turning point, and with the right investments, partnerships, and policy tools, it can become a driver of rural transformation, job creation, and export-led growth.