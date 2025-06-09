Left Menu

Leadership Transition at Moelis & Co.: A New Era Begins

Ken Moelis steps down as CEO of Moelis & Co., transitioning leadership to Navid Mahmoodzadegan. This move follows a trend among Wall Street firms to ensure smooth succession. Moelis will become executive chair, while Jeff Raich becomes executive vice chair. Moelis expects a seamless transition that fosters growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:46 IST
Ken Moelis is stepping down from his role as CEO of Moelis & Co., handing leadership over to longtime partner Navid Mahmoodzadegan, according to an announcement made on Monday. Moelis will transition to the position of executive chairman on October 1, reflecting a common trend among Wall Street firms to ensure smooth leadership successions.

Moelis, a renowned veteran in the finance sector, has led the bank since its founding in 2007. He played pivotal roles in shaping the institution into a reputable boutique investment bank. Co-founder Jeff Raich will move into the role of executive vice chair as the bank continues to evolve under new leadership.

As succession challenges loom large in founder-led firms, Moelis is confident about achieving a smooth transition. His successor, Mahmoodzadegan, brings extensive experience from his previous roles at both UBS and in the legal field. The leadership change aims to pave the way for new growth opportunities, fostering the bank's continued success in the competitive financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

