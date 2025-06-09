India’s First NOHM Workshop Charts Unified Path for One Health Integration

In a major step toward advancing India's holistic approach to public health, the first State and Union Territory Engagement Workshop under the National One Health Mission (NOHM) concluded successfully on 9th June 2025, laying the groundwork for greater collaboration, data integration, and youth participation in strengthening India's One Health ecosystem.

The workshop, held under the chairmanship of Prof. Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, brought together representatives from 28 states and Union Territories, along with key central ministries, research institutions, and multilateral partners, reinforcing India’s commitment to building an integrated human-animal-environment health strategy.

Setting the Vision: Collaborative Leadership for Complex Challenges

Prof. Ajay Sood inaugurated the workshop by outlining the mission's overarching goal of institutionalising coordination across sectors to address the growing complexity of disease emergence and health system resilience. He emphasized the critical role of state governments in decentralised One Health implementation and called for a shared governance structure with mutual accountability.

“The interconnected nature of health challenges today requires not just policy coherence but real-time coordination, capacity building, and youth-led innovation,” Prof. Sood noted.

He urged states to develop their own One Health dashboards and digital platforms, linking them to the central One Health Dashboard, launched during the event and now live at psa.gov.in.

Multi-Sectoral Engagement and Governance

The workshop was attended by high-level officials and experts, including:

Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and DG, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Dr. Sindura Ganapathi, PSA Fellow

Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of PSA

Dr. Bahl highlighted the value of syndromic surveillance, mock drills like Vishanu Yuddh Abhyaas, and the need for real-time coordination across departments during public health emergencies. Dr. Srivastava emphasized the need to align state and national resources to strengthen the health infrastructure and drive long-term resilience.

State Showcases and Regional Leadership

Representatives from Gujarat and Kerala, both nominated for NOHM’s governance committees on a rotational basis, presented state-level governance innovations, institutional frameworks, and surveillance activities in One Health. Their presentations illustrated successful models of cross-sectoral integration and community engagement, setting examples for other states to replicate.

Thematic Discussions and Action Planning

The workshop featured intensive breakout sessions under four critical themes:

Governance & Policy – Chaired by Dr. Renu Swarup, former Secretary, DBT Surveillance Systems – Chaired by Dr. N. K. Arora, NTAGI Chair Outbreak Investigation & Response – Chaired by Lt. Gen. Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar, former Deputy Chief IDS (Medical) Capacity Building & Data Sharing – Chaired by Prof. Vijay Chandru, data science expert

The sessions generated actionable strategies on standardizing surveillance protocols, improving data interoperability, enhancing training programs, and designing governance tools that integrate environment, animal, and human health dimensions.

Youth Engagement, Technology, and Innovation

A highlight of the workshop was the launch of the Youth Engagement Program under the One Health Mission, aimed at activating India’s young demographic through national platforms, academic institutions, and hackathons.

“We need to integrate young minds into disease forecasting, outbreak modelling, and frontline innovation. Platforms like iGOT Karmayogi should offer dedicated One Health training modules,” Prof. Sood stated.

A poster session during the event saw knowledge partners, multilateral organisations, and states/UTs presenting initiatives across thematic domains—from antimicrobial resistance tracking to zoonotic surveillance in tribal belts.

Simulation Exercise and Real-Time Response Planning

In a collaborative demonstration of India’s emergency response capacity, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) coordinated a simulation exercise involving:

National Security Coordination Secretariat (NSCS)

Army Medical Corps (AMC)

Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC)

National Institute of Virology (NIV)

Participants discussed an outbreak scenario, offering containment and response strategies under the One Health lens—highlighting inter-agency coordination and readiness.

Presentations by ICMR, DAHD, and NCDC outlined overarching surveillance frameworks, data platforms, and cross-sectoral partnerships to operationalize the One Health strategy at national and state levels.

Looking Ahead: Toward a Unified Health Security Architecture

The workshop concluded with a strong call to action by Prof. Sood, who urged each state to begin the process of building digital platforms, integrated training, and decentralised data systems in sync with national policy. He highlighted the need for:

Integrated dashboards linked to national repositories

Youth-led innovation competitions

Standardized training courses and certification programs

Enhanced state-level governance mechanisms

With over 100 participants, the workshop marks a foundational moment in India’s journey toward a cohesive One Health mission—anchored in shared governance, technology integration, and public participation.