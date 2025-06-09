Bihar's New Cyber and Narcotics Units: A Bold Initiative

The Bihar Police announced plans to establish two specialized units to address pressing issues of drug trafficking and cybercrimes, according to an official statement on Monday.

With Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's in-principle approval, the proposed cybersecurity division and anti-narcotics cum prohibition unit aim to modernize law enforcement efforts. ADG (Police Headquarters) Kundan Krishnan confirmed that these proposals are now awaiting Cabinet approval.

The anti-narcotics unit, led by an officer of ADG or IG rank, intends to gather intelligence and conduct raids in high-risk areas, with a particular focus on districts bordering Nepal, UP, and Jharkhand. Meanwhile, the cybersecurity unit is set to become a center of excellence, adding campaigns and a cyber lab to its resource arsenal, with specially trained personnel at its core.

(With inputs from agencies.)