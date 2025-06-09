Bihar's New Cyber and Narcotics Units: A Bold Initiative
The Bihar Police is establishing dedicated wings to tackle drug trafficking and cybercrimes. Approved by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the units will operate independently, conducting intelligence and enforcement operations. The cyber unit will focus on excellence, while the narcotics unit aims to curb drug smuggling in hotspot regions.
The Bihar Police announced plans to establish two specialized units to address pressing issues of drug trafficking and cybercrimes, according to an official statement on Monday.
With Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's in-principle approval, the proposed cybersecurity division and anti-narcotics cum prohibition unit aim to modernize law enforcement efforts. ADG (Police Headquarters) Kundan Krishnan confirmed that these proposals are now awaiting Cabinet approval.
The anti-narcotics unit, led by an officer of ADG or IG rank, intends to gather intelligence and conduct raids in high-risk areas, with a particular focus on districts bordering Nepal, UP, and Jharkhand. Meanwhile, the cybersecurity unit is set to become a center of excellence, adding campaigns and a cyber lab to its resource arsenal, with specially trained personnel at its core.
