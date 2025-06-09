Supreme Court Upholds Fundamental Rights Against Forced Narco-Analysis Tests

The Supreme Court of India on Monday declared that forced narco-analysis tests on an accused are impermissible under law, emphasizing that such actions infringe upon fundamental rights. The ruling underscored the importance of protecting constitutional guarantees outlined in Articles 20(3) and 21.

Justices Sanjay Karol and PB Varale, presiding over the case, acknowledged the value of modern investigative techniques but maintained that they cannot overshadow the need for free consent and appropriate legal safeguards. The decision came while nullifying an order by the Patna High Court, which had approved involuntary narco-analysis tests on accused individuals without their consent.

The apex court clarified that while an accused person has the option to voluntarily opt for a narco-analysis test during trial, the court must thoroughly assess the circumstances, ensuring that such a decision is made with free consent. This ruling marks a significant step in preserving the basic rights of accused individuals within the legal framework.