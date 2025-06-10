Emotional Homecomings: Russia and Ukraine's POW Exchange
In a significant development, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war under 25, marking the first step in a potentially extensive series of swaps. The exchange, initiated through direct talks in Istanbul, aims to trade at least 1,200 POWs from each side, alongside repatriating bodies of the deceased.
The return of POWs and repatriation of the deceased is one of few successful agreements achieved amid unyielding conflict. Fighting continues, with Russia gaining territory in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, while Kyiv reports Moscow's largest drone attack. Emotional scenes unfolded as freed Ukrainian POWs contacted family, highlighting personal stories amid broader geopolitical maneuvers.
Psychological and medical support is being provided to the returned servicemen, with initial batches arriving in Belarus. The complex swap process involves delicate negotiations and intends to include those severely injured or gravely ill. The exchanges are ongoing, with both sides expressing a commitment to implement humanitarian agreements reached in Istanbul.
