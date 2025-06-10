Communal Tensions Erupt in Assam's Dhubri: Prohibitory Orders Imposed

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Dhubri, Assam, after communal tensions escalated due to the alleged throwing of meat near a temple. Official sources confirmed that demonstrations were held, which led to police deploying tear gas to restore order.

District Magistrate Dibakar Nath issued immediate restrictions under section 163 of BNSS to prevent further disturbances in areas under the Dhubri Police Station. All shops were ordered closed, and public assembly was prohibited, although emergency services were exempted.

Despite tensions, Nath assured the public that sufficient security forces are in place. While a full curfew has not been enforced, restrictions resembling a semi-curfew are in effect, urging communities to respect each other's sentiments and maintain peace.