Communal Tensions Erupt in Assam's Dhubri: Prohibitory Orders Imposed
Prohibitory orders were enforced in Dhubri, Assam due to communal tensions following the alleged throwing of meat near a temple. Demonstrations turned violent, prompting police action. The district imposed restrictions on public gatherings and commerce to ensure peace.
- Country:
- India
Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Dhubri, Assam, after communal tensions escalated due to the alleged throwing of meat near a temple. Official sources confirmed that demonstrations were held, which led to police deploying tear gas to restore order.
District Magistrate Dibakar Nath issued immediate restrictions under section 163 of BNSS to prevent further disturbances in areas under the Dhubri Police Station. All shops were ordered closed, and public assembly was prohibited, although emergency services were exempted.
Despite tensions, Nath assured the public that sufficient security forces are in place. While a full curfew has not been enforced, restrictions resembling a semi-curfew are in effect, urging communities to respect each other's sentiments and maintain peace.
ALSO READ
Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Seize Illegally Transported Timber Worth Rs 3.10 Crore
Moradabad's Artistic Boost for Police Recruits: Valour and Vision
Mussoorie Police Encounter: Constable Killed, Manhunt Ensues
Patna Police Personnel Suspended After Failing to Stop Vehicle
Amritsar Police Crack Down on Kishan Gang: Four Arrested in Murder Case