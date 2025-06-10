Left Menu

California Union Leader Faces Charges Amid ICE Raid Protests

David Huerta, president of the SEIU California, has been charged with impeding law enforcement during a protest against President Trump's immigration policies. Held in federal custody, Huerta's arrest sparked rallies across the nation, highlighting tensions between labor unions and the government's immigration enforcement actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-06-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 01:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a high-profile case highlighting the clash between labor unions and federal immigration actions, David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) California, has been charged with conspiracy to impede an officer during an immigration protest.

Currently detained in downtown Los Angeles, Huerta is poised for a court appearance with nationwide rallies showing support for his actions. Democratic leaders have voiced their concerns over his arrest, urging federal officials to provide answers and demanding his release.

The dramatic turn of events follows reports of immigration raids in Los Angeles, where tensions mounted after the deployment of the National Guard. Huerta's case serves as a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over immigration enforcement and workers' rights.

