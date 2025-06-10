Left Menu

US Strikes Sinaloa Cartel: Sanctions and Rewards Announced

The United States has imposed sanctions on two fugitive sons of jailed Sinaloa Cartel leader, Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, offering $10 million each for information leading to their arrest. Sanctions target the Chapitos faction for drug trafficking, extortion, and money laundering activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 02:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Monday announced new sanctions targeting key members of the notorious Sinaloa Cartel. Authorities imposed these measures on Archivaldo Ivan Guzman Salazar and Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar, the fugitive sons of the imprisoned cartel boss, Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman.

The US has placed a bounty of $10 million each for information that could lead to their capture or conviction. These actions are part of a broader crackdown on the Sinaloa Cartel, which is seen as a major player in fentanyl trafficking into the United States.

Under the spotlight is the Chapitos faction, once led by Guzman's now-incarcerated sons in the US, Joaquin Guzman Lopez and Ovidio Guzman Lopez. The cartel has been identified as a major exporter of illicit drugs, linked to organized crime, and sanctioned under US measures to dismantle such networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

