Crisis in Gaza: Fatal Clashes Over Controversial Aid Distribution

Tensions in the Gaza Strip escalated as Israeli forces, alongside local allies, clashed with Palestinians near food distribution centers, resulting in 14 deaths. Israel and the US implemented a new aid system to bypass Hamas, but critics argue it exacerbates humanitarian challenges. The ongoing conflict threatens a dire humanitarian fallout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 10-06-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 02:49 IST
Tensions have reached a critical point in Gaza as Israeli forces, supported by local gunmen, engaged with Palestinians near an Israeli- and US-backed food distribution center. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the violent clash resulted in the death of 14 individuals early Monday.

Eyewitnesses report that the gunmen, apparently allied with the Israeli military, retreated into an Israeli-controlled zone in Rafah following altercations with the crowd. The Israeli military, which recently admitted to aiding local militias against Hamas, has yet to comment on the incident.

The escalating violence is part of a series of fatal shootings linked to a controversial new food distribution mechanism, which Israel and the US claim circumvents Hamas interference. Major humanitarian organizations have rejected this system, highlighting its failure to meet Gaza's needs amid fears of famine.

