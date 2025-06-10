Trade Talks: A Positive Spin or A Temporary Truce?

In a bid to ease the fraught trade relations between the U.S. and China, representatives from both nations convened for a second day of negotiations in London, aiming to resolve disputes ranging from tariffs to rare earth export controls. The talks follow a temporary truce, which had mitigated tensions briefly during Geneva discussions.

President Donald Trump has portrayed a positive outlook on the London negotiations, highlighting promising reports from his team, although specifics remain scant. The U.S. seeks commitments from China on rare earth exports, a crucial element in various industries, as economic challenges mount with substantial declines in trade figures and softening confidence on both sides.

Despite cautious optimism, analysts remain skeptical about a breakthrough. The U.S. has been pressuring its allies to lessen reliance on Chinese supply chains, suggesting that broader geopolitical trends may overshadow any temporary trade reprieves achieved in these talks.