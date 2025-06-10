Deployment of National Guard in Los Angeles: A Historical Pattern of Civil Unrest Response
President Donald Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles marks another instance of using military force to quell civil unrest. Historically, such deployments have occurred during major civil rights movements. However, Trump's federalisation of troops has sparked legal debates and raised concerns over escalating tensions.
President Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles to contain protests against his immigration policies echoes past actions by U.S. authorities during civil unrest.
Typically, National Guard troops are deployed with state governors' consent. However, Trump sent about 1,000 troops to Los Angeles contrary to opposition from California's Democratic leaders, Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass. The move followed protests demanding the release of detainees arrested by federal immigration authorities.
Trump's federalisation of the Guard, invoking rare legal mechanisms, has drawn criticism and raised tensions, highlighting a historical pattern where militarised responses to civil rights protests have sometimes escalated conflicts.
