Washington Prepared for Massive Military Parade Amidst Counter-Protests

As Washington cleans up from World Pride, focus shifts to a military parade honoring the Army's 250th birthday and President Trump's 79th birthday this Saturday. Preparations include 18 miles of anti-scale fencing and drones, as reported by Matt McCool from the Secret Service's Washington Field office.

Army officials estimate around 200,000 attendees, while McCool prepares for up to a million, using 175 magnetometers at various checkpoints. Metropolitan Police chief Pamela Smith warns of major traffic impacts and encourages using the Metro. Designated a National Special Security Event, the parade necessitates high-level coordination among DC officials and agencies.

Counter-protests like the 'No Kings' rally are set for Saturday, with authorities also on alert for possible spillover from L.A.'s current immigration-related clashes. The FBI and DC officials claim no credible threats exist but remain vigilant. Trump's involvement has turned the event into a grand spectacle, requiring agility from city planners.