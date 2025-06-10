Left Menu

Washington Prepared for Massive Military Parade Amidst Counter-Protests

Washington gears up for a massive military parade honoring the Army's 250th and President Trump's 79th birthdays. Security measures include anti-scale fencing and drones. Counter-protests, such as the 'No Kings' rally, are planned. Enhanced coordination among security agencies is in place as the event draws large crowds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2025 05:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 05:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As Washington cleans up from World Pride, focus shifts to a military parade honoring the Army's 250th birthday and President Trump's 79th birthday this Saturday. Preparations include 18 miles of anti-scale fencing and drones, as reported by Matt McCool from the Secret Service's Washington Field office.

Army officials estimate around 200,000 attendees, while McCool prepares for up to a million, using 175 magnetometers at various checkpoints. Metropolitan Police chief Pamela Smith warns of major traffic impacts and encourages using the Metro. Designated a National Special Security Event, the parade necessitates high-level coordination among DC officials and agencies.

Counter-protests like the 'No Kings' rally are set for Saturday, with authorities also on alert for possible spillover from L.A.'s current immigration-related clashes. The FBI and DC officials claim no credible threats exist but remain vigilant. Trump's involvement has turned the event into a grand spectacle, requiring agility from city planners.

