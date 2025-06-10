Left Menu

Inside Job: New Orleans Jail Break Drama Unfolds

A former New Orleans jail employee, Darriana Burton, was arrested for allegedly assisting a 10-inmate escape. Among those she helped was her boyfriend and convicted murderer, Derrick Groves. Burton faces charges of conspiracy to facilitate escape, and authorities vow to apprehend all involved individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neworleans | Updated: 10-06-2025 05:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 05:54 IST
Inside Job: New Orleans Jail Break Drama Unfolds

On Monday, authorities arrested Darriana Burton, a former employee of a New Orleans jail, charging her with allegedly aiding a dramatic 10-inmate escape last month. Among the escapees was her boyfriend, Derrick Groves, a convicted murderer.

Burton, 28, is one of at least 16 individuals accused of facilitating the escape on May 16. While most have been recaptured, Groves and another inmate, Antoine Massey, remain at large. The escape was executed by exploiting a security flaw and involved scaling a barbed wire fence when a guard was absent.

Police reports indicate Burton's deep involvement, including using a jail-issued iPad for communications and transporting another fugitive. She denies all allegations. The investigation remains active as authorities pledge to bring all evaders to justice.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025