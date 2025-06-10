Inside Job: New Orleans Jail Break Drama Unfolds

On Monday, authorities arrested Darriana Burton, a former employee of a New Orleans jail, charging her with allegedly aiding a dramatic 10-inmate escape last month. Among the escapees was her boyfriend, Derrick Groves, a convicted murderer.

Burton, 28, is one of at least 16 individuals accused of facilitating the escape on May 16. While most have been recaptured, Groves and another inmate, Antoine Massey, remain at large. The escape was executed by exploiting a security flaw and involved scaling a barbed wire fence when a guard was absent.

Police reports indicate Burton's deep involvement, including using a jail-issued iPad for communications and transporting another fugitive. She denies all allegations. The investigation remains active as authorities pledge to bring all evaders to justice.