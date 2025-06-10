Left Menu

The Unfolding Tragedy of the Decker Family: A Shocking Tale of Survival and Despair

Authorities continue the search for Travis Caleb Decker, a former soldier with extensive survival skills, after finding the bodies of his three daughters at a campsite in Washington state. Decker is charged with murder and kidnapping, and efforts are underway to locate him in the wilderness.

Updated: 10-06-2025 07:16 IST
Authorities have identified blood found at a Washington state campsite where three young sisters were found dead as belonging to a male, intensifying the search for their father, Travis Caleb Decker. Decker, a former soldier skilled in survival, is wanted for murder and kidnapping after failing to return the girls to their mother.

The bodies of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker were discovered by a sheriff's deputy in the Cascade Mountains, leading investigators to focus on the former soldier. Evidence at the scene, including bloody handprints on Decker's truck, points to his involvement in the tragic incident.

Federal authorities are assisting local sheriffs in the extensive search efforts across rugged terrain. Decker's military background and recent internet searches concerning relocation to Canada have heightened concerns about his ability to evade capture. Autopsy results reveal the girls were suffocated, bound, and had plastic bags over their heads.

