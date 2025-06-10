Left Menu

Flames Threaten Historic Seoul Temple

A building next to South Korea's historic Jogye temple in Seoul caught fire; firefighters are currently working to control the blaze. No reports have yet indicated any injuries or fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-06-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 07:33 IST
Flames Threaten Historic Seoul Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A blaze has erupted in a large building situated next to the historic Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea. The temple is one of the nation's ancient Buddhist sites, marking the incident as a significant cultural concern.

Firefighters are actively engaging in efforts to contain the flames, aiming to prevent any damage to the revered temple grounds. Swift action remains crucial to preserving this national heritage.

Authorities have not received any reports of injuries or fatalities, providing a glimmer of relief amidst the tense situation. Further updates are awaited as the situation unfolds.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025