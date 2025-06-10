Flames Threaten Historic Seoul Temple

A blaze has erupted in a large building situated next to the historic Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea. The temple is one of the nation's ancient Buddhist sites, marking the incident as a significant cultural concern.

Firefighters are actively engaging in efforts to contain the flames, aiming to prevent any damage to the revered temple grounds. Swift action remains crucial to preserving this national heritage.

Authorities have not received any reports of injuries or fatalities, providing a glimmer of relief amidst the tense situation. Further updates are awaited as the situation unfolds.