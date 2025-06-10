Major Reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh Police Leadership
The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a significant reshuffle in its police leadership. APPS officer Jummar Basar has been appointed as the new SP of Itanagar Capital Region. Other key appointments include Nyelam Nega as SP Naharlagun and Surendra Choudhary as SP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
In a sweeping reorganization, the Arunachal Pradesh government has appointed APPS officer Jummar Basar as Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Itanagar Capital Region, while Nyelam Nega takes the position of SP Naharlagun. These key changes come after a recent Police Establishment Board (PEB) meeting, as notified by the state chief secretary.
The state has also positioned IPS officer Surendra Choudhary as SP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Tirap SP Singjatla Singpho has been transitioned to a role as SP (Planning) at the police headquarters. Additionally, Dusu Kaling has been appointed Principal of the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa.
Further changes see IPS officer Shivendu Bhushan assuming the role of SP Crime/SIT, with Anurag Dwivedi becoming the new SP of Anjaw. Aditya, previously ASP Tirap, has been promoted to SP of the district, while Anjaw SP Rike Kamsi has been shifted to SP Security.
