Left Menu

Major Reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh Police Leadership

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a significant reshuffle in its police leadership. APPS officer Jummar Basar has been appointed as the new SP of Itanagar Capital Region. Other key appointments include Nyelam Nega as SP Naharlagun and Surendra Choudhary as SP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-06-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 09:31 IST
Major Reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh Police Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping reorganization, the Arunachal Pradesh government has appointed APPS officer Jummar Basar as Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Itanagar Capital Region, while Nyelam Nega takes the position of SP Naharlagun. These key changes come after a recent Police Establishment Board (PEB) meeting, as notified by the state chief secretary.

The state has also positioned IPS officer Surendra Choudhary as SP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Tirap SP Singjatla Singpho has been transitioned to a role as SP (Planning) at the police headquarters. Additionally, Dusu Kaling has been appointed Principal of the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa.

Further changes see IPS officer Shivendu Bhushan assuming the role of SP Crime/SIT, with Anurag Dwivedi becoming the new SP of Anjaw. Aditya, previously ASP Tirap, has been promoted to SP of the district, while Anjaw SP Rike Kamsi has been shifted to SP Security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025